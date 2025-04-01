DnB Asset Management AS Boosts Stock Position in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Reliance were worth $3,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Reliance by 973.3% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 10,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 9,110 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Reliance in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,504,000. Concentric Capital Strategies LP grew its position in Reliance by 97.0% in the third quarter. Concentric Capital Strategies LP now owns 32,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,448,000 after acquiring an additional 16,086 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in Reliance by 81.2% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 10,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 4,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Reliance in the third quarter valued at $3,141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Reliance alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 31,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.52, for a total value of $9,356,990.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,115,919.60. This represents a 25.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of RS stock opened at $288.72 on Tuesday. Reliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $256.98 and a fifty-two week high of $342.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $289.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $290.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.52). Reliance had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from Reliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Reliance in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Reliance from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Reliance from $321.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $329.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RS

About Reliance

(Free Report)

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.