Discovery Capital Management LLC CT Purchases Shares of 34,100 Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN)

Discovery Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new position in shares of Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,870,000. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT owned 0.07% of Talen Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Talen Energy by 170.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Talen Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Talen Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Talen Energy in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Talen Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Talen Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TLN. Bank of America initiated coverage on Talen Energy in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $253.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Talen Energy from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Talen Energy from $242.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Talen Energy from $293.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.09.

Talen Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of TLN opened at $199.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $216.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.38. Talen Energy Corporation has a one year low of $98.50 and a one year high of $258.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 4.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 2.00.

Talen Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Talen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.