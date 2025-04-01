Discovery Capital Management LLC CT Invests $7.95 Million in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Discovery Capital Management LLC CT bought a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 107,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,950,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 310.0% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust stock opened at $65.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.90 and its 200 day moving average is $68.32. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 12-month low of $39.56 and a 12-month high of $86.11.

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

