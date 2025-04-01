Discovery Capital Management LLC CT Buys Shares of 140,900 Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Discovery Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 140,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $24,408,000. Discover Financial Services makes up approximately 1.7% of Discovery Capital Management LLC CT’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT owned approximately 0.06% of Discover Financial Services at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $724,720,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $351,766,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,045,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,377,961,000 after purchasing an additional 290,937 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $39,067,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $38,489,000. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on DFS. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $262.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $186.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.40.

Discover Financial Services Trading Up 7.7 %

DFS opened at $170.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.45. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $119.31 and a 52 week high of $205.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.62.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $1.98. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.18% and a net margin of 17.29%. On average, equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.54%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

