Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.52, but opened at $9.86. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $9.95, with a volume of 65,445,001 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.43 and a beta of 2.63.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a $0.0845 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th. This is an increase from Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 7.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 47,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the third quarter worth about $152,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 248.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 113,068 shares during the period. Finally, Lauer Wealth LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 4th quarter worth $5,285,000.

