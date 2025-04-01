Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.52, but opened at $9.86. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $9.95, with a volume of 65,445,001 shares trading hands.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.43 and a beta of 2.63.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a $0.0845 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th. This is an increase from Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Berkshire Hathaway Gains Defy Stock Market Slump
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Palantir Stock Builds Momentum on New Partnership
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Tech Sell-Off Makes Microsoft Stock Look Like a Steal
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.