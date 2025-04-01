Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Shares Acquired by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 431,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,046 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $10,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,227,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 83,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Partners in Financial Planning bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $668,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 161.9% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 8,802 shares during the period. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 81,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAX opened at $26.20 on Tuesday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $23.78 and a 12-month high of $27.33. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.94.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Announces Dividend

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.0685 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

