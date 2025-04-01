DigiAsia Corp. (NASDAQ:FAAS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

DigiAsia Corp. (NASDAQ:FAAS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 378,600 shares, an increase of 32.8% from the February 28th total of 285,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 557,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

DigiAsia Stock Performance

FAAS stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,236. DigiAsia has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $10.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in DigiAsia stock. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in DigiAsia Corp. (NASDAQ:FAAS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.47% of DigiAsia as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 19.18% of the company’s stock.

About DigiAsia

DigiAsia Corp. operates as a financial technology frim. The company was founded by Alexander Steven Rusli on October 23, 2017 and is headquartered in Singapore.

