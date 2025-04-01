Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) Director Purchases $14,250.00 in Stock

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) Director Richard Scott Cooley purchased 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $142.50 per share, with a total value of $14,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,282.50. This trade represents a 0.93 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Richard Scott Cooley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Diamond Hill Investment Group alerts:

On Friday, March 21st, Richard Scott Cooley acquired 50 shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $143.50 per share, with a total value of $7,175.00.

On Wednesday, March 12th, Richard Scott Cooley bought 500 shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $144.00 per share, for a total transaction of $72,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 5th, Richard Scott Cooley purchased 500 shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $146.00 per share, with a total value of $73,000.00.

On Friday, February 28th, Richard Scott Cooley acquired 272 shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $144.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,168.00.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of DHIL traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $144.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,977. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.52. The firm has a market cap of $403.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.01. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.44 and a 1-year high of $173.25.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Announces Dividend

Diamond Hill Investment Group ( NASDAQ:DHIL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The asset manager reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $39.12 million for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a net margin of 33.88% and a return on equity of 20.00%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is 38.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DHIL

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 300.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 425 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 268.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group during the 4th quarter worth $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

About Diamond Hill Investment Group

(Get Free Report)

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It offers investment advisory and related services to clients through pooled vehicles, such as private fund; separately managed accounts; collective investment trusts; and other pooled vehicles, including sub-advised funds and model delivery programs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.