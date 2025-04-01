Diametric Capital LP Raises Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Diametric Capital LP lifted its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 127.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,067 shares during the quarter. Diametric Capital LP’s holdings in American International Group were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AIG. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other American International Group news, Director John G. Rice purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AIG has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $79.00 price target (down previously from $83.00) on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on American International Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on American International Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on American International Group from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American International Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.31.

View Our Latest Stock Report on American International Group

American International Group Price Performance

American International Group stock opened at $87.01 on Tuesday. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.00 and a 1 year high of $87.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.05. The company has a market cap of $51.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.83, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.98.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). American International Group had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a positive return on equity of 8.01%. Sell-side analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -76.92%.

American International Group Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.