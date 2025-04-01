Diametric Capital LP Raises Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Diametric Capital LP lifted its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 127.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,067 shares during the quarter. Diametric Capital LP’s holdings in American International Group were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AIG. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other American International Group news, Director John G. Rice purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.
American International Group Price Performance
American International Group stock opened at $87.01 on Tuesday. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.00 and a 1 year high of $87.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.05. The company has a market cap of $51.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.83, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.98.
American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). American International Group had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a positive return on equity of 8.01%. Sell-side analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -76.92%.
American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.
