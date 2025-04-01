Diametric Capital LP Purchases 114,000 Shares of Aris Mining Co. (NYSE:ARMN)

Diametric Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Aris Mining Co. (NYSE:ARMN – Free Report) by 320.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 149,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,000 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP owned 0.09% of Aris Mining worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARMN. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aris Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Aris Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new stake in Aris Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $600,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Aris Mining during the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Aris Mining in the third quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors own 35.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARMN opened at $4.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.04 and its 200-day moving average is $4.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $797.38 million, a PE ratio of -232.00 and a beta of 0.23. Aris Mining Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.29 and a fifty-two week high of $5.16.

Aris Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Canada, Colombia, and Guyana. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as GCM Mining Corp. and changed its name to Aris Mining Corporation in September 2022.

