Diametric Capital LP Invests $1.63 Million in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 30,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,000. iShares Bitcoin Trust accounts for about 1.1% of Diametric Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. City Holding Co. increased its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 151.0% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Price Performance

Shares of IBIT stock opened at $46.81 on Tuesday. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 12-month low of $28.23 and a 12-month high of $61.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.38 and a 200-day moving average of $48.99.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

