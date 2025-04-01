Diametric Capital LP Has $903,000 Stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Diametric Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 122.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,014 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP’s holdings in Mattel were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 150.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in Mattel by 9,775.0% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Mattel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mattel by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 175.1% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

MAT opened at $19.43 on Tuesday. Mattel, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.87 and a 1-year high of $22.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.31.

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.15. Mattel had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 25.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mattel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Mattel from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mattel currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.57.

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

