Diametric Capital LP Cuts Position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Diametric Capital LP reduced its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 37.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 2.6% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 312 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $452.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $386.86.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP John C. Watts sold 622 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.05, for a total transaction of $215,865.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,237.60. The trade was a 10.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP George P. Mcdonald sold 148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.41, for a total transaction of $48,160.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,953.59. This trade represents a 7.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 116 shares of company stock valued at $35,278 and sold 21,797 shares valued at $7,436,255. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Up 0.2 %

CW stock opened at $317.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $333.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $347.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.15. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a one year low of $246.43 and a one year high of $393.40.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The aerospace company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.15. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.96%.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

(Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.