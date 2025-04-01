Diametric Capital LP Acquires 222 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Diametric Capital LP lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 44.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PH opened at $608.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.06. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $492.71 and a 52-week high of $718.44. The firm has a market cap of $78.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $657.14 and its 200-day moving average is $655.22.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $6.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.23 by $0.30. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.34% and a net margin of 15.87%. Equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 26.99%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $786.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $777.00 to $824.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $791.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $775.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $795.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $736.65.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

