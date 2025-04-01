Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Bought by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,855 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DELL. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 2,530.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Dell Technologies by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 325,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.52, for a total transaction of $40,489,794.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 810,657 shares in the company, valued at $100,943,009.64. The trade was a 28.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,600. This trade represents a 2.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 824,937 shares of company stock valued at $100,327,453 in the last quarter. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DELL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $185.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Dell Technologies from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. OTR Global upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $154.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.24.

Dell Technologies Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of DELL stock opened at $91.15 on Tuesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.93 and a 12 month high of $179.70. The company has a market cap of $63.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.19.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.76%.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

