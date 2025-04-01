Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) CAO Sells $86,386.54 in Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) CAO Brunilda Rios sold 926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $86,386.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,540,168.92. This trade represents a 2.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE DELL traded up $0.70 on Tuesday, reaching $91.85. 5,638,277 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,229,937. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.19. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.93 and a 12 month high of $179.70. The company has a market cap of $64.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.83.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.76%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. OTR Global raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $154.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $144.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DELL. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 3,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Dell Technologies by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

