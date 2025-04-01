Dean Michael Klisura Sells 9,569 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Stock

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 9,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,129,075. This represents a 31.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Dean Michael Klisura also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 10th, Dean Michael Klisura sold 7,121 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.97, for a total value of $1,673,221.37.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $243.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,903,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,804,338. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.17 and a fifty-two week high of $245.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $230.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $119.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.95.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.12. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 32.60%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.80%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $281.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $242.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.41.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

