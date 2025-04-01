Dazed (OTCMKTS:MEDH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Dazed (OTCMKTS:MEDH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Dazed Stock Up 20.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:MEDH traded up $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.00. 12,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,455,870. Dazed has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.00.

Dazed Company Profile

Dazed, Inc focuses on retail, distribution, hospitality, licensing, and franchising of portfolio of counterculture brands. The company was formerly known as MedX Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Dazed, Inc in October 2022. Dazed, Inc was founded in 2004 and is based in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

