Dazed (OTCMKTS:MEDH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Dazed (OTCMKTS:MEDH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.
Dazed Stock Up 20.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:MEDH traded up $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.00. 12,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,455,870. Dazed has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.00.
Dazed Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Dazed
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Berkshire Hathaway Gains Defy Stock Market Slump
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Palantir Stock Builds Momentum on New Partnership
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Tech Sell-Off Makes Microsoft Stock Look Like a Steal
Receive News & Ratings for Dazed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dazed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.