Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Shares Down 4.4% – What’s Next?

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.93 and last traded at $5.93. 171 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 10,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.20.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DVDCF. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group downgraded Davide Campari-Milano from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.

Davide Campari-Milano

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers a range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, whisky, tequila, rum, Sparkling wine, mezcal, champagne, gin, and cognac, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic aperitif under the Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Jamaican Rums, Espolòn, Sparkling Wine&Vermouth, Crodino, The GlenGrant, Magnum Tonic Wine, Montelobos, Ancho Reyes, Lallier, Forty Creek, X-Rated, and other brands.

