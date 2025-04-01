Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATDS) Short Interest Update

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATDS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,800 shares, a decline of 30.8% from the February 28th total of 92,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,904,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Data443 Risk Mitigation Stock Up 33.3 %

OTCMKTS:ATDS opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.21. Data443 Risk Mitigation has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $5.25.

Data443 Risk Mitigation Company Profile

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc provides data security and privacy management solutions in the United States. The company offers Cyren Threat Intelligence Service that provides security, response, software, and services; Cyren Inbox Security for Microsoft 365, which prevents user access to malicious links and attachments; Ransomware Recovery Manager to recover a workstation upon infection to the last known business-operable state; Data Identification Manager, a data classification and governance technology; Data Archive Manager for enterprise data retention management and archiving; and Sensitive Content Manager, a cloud-based platform for managing, protecting, and distributing digital content.

