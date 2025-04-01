Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $12.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 315.22% from the stock’s current price.

Daré Bioscience Price Performance

NASDAQ:DARE opened at $2.89 on Tuesday. Daré Bioscience has a 1-year low of $2.67 and a 1-year high of $7.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.06 and a 200 day moving average of $3.29. The firm has a market cap of $25.14 million, a PE ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Daré Bioscience

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AMH Equity Ltd raised its holdings in Daré Bioscience by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 150,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Daré Bioscience by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Daré Bioscience by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Daré Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Daré Bioscience

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and markets products for women's health in the United States. It develops therapies in the areas of contraception, reproductive health, menopause, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. The company offers XACIATO for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis in female patients 12 years of age and older.

Featured Stories

