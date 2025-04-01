Dalata Hotel Group plc (DAL) to Issue Dividend of €0.08 on May 8th

Dalata Hotel Group plc (LON:DAL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 6th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of €0.08 ($0.09) per share on Thursday, May 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. This is a 104.9% increase from Dalata Hotel Group’s previous dividend of $0.04. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Dalata Hotel Group Stock Down 4.0 %
DAL opened at GBX 440.68 ($5.69) on Tuesday. Dalata Hotel Group has a 52 week low of GBX 310 ($4.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 490 ($6.33). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 421.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 385.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.13. The company has a market cap of £1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.65.
Dalata Hotel Group Company Profile
