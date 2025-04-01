Dalata Hotel Group plc (DAL) to Issue Dividend of €0.08 on May 8th

Dalata Hotel Group plc (LON:DAL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 6th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of €0.08 ($0.09) per share on Thursday, May 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. This is a 104.9% increase from Dalata Hotel Group’s previous dividend of $0.04. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Dalata Hotel Group Stock Down 4.0 %

DAL opened at GBX 440.68 ($5.69) on Tuesday. Dalata Hotel Group has a 52 week low of GBX 310 ($4.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 490 ($6.33). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 421.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 385.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.13. The company has a market cap of £1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.65.

Get Dalata Hotel Group alerts:

Dalata Hotel Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Dalata Hotel Group plc owns, leases, and manages hotels under the Maldron Hotels and Clayton Hotels brand names in Dublin, Regional Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Continental Europe. It operates four-star hotels; and boutique hotels under The Gibson Hotel, The Samuel Hotel, Hotel 7, and The Belvedere Hotel brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Dalata Hotel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dalata Hotel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.