Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) Director Andrew David Siegel Buys 7,200 Shares

Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Free Report) Director Andrew David Siegel acquired 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.82 per share, with a total value of $85,104.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,981.72. This trade represents a 21.34 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Daktronics Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of DAKT stock opened at $12.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.92. The stock has a market cap of $637.46 million, a P/E ratio of 48.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.12. Daktronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.81 and a 12 month high of $19.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Get Daktronics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Daktronics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Daktronics by 75.6% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Daktronics by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Daktronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Daktronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Knott David M Jr purchased a new stake in shares of Daktronics in the fourth quarter worth $132,000. 61.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Daktronics in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Daktronics

Daktronics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Daktronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daktronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.