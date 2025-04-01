D. Boral Capital Lowers Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) Price Target to $8.00

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at D. Boral Capital from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RVPH. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Maxim Group raised shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Reviva Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Get Reviva Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on RVPH

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.95 on Tuesday. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.28. The company has a market cap of $31.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of -0.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.47.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.07. Equities research analysts forecast that Reviva Pharmaceuticals will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 848.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 23,953 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation therapeutics for diseases targeting unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, respiratory, inflammatory, and cardiometabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate comprises brilaroxazine (RP5063) for the treatment of various neuropsychiatric indications, including schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, attentiondeficit/hyperactivity disorder, behavioral and psychotic symptoms of dementia and Alzheimer's disease, and Parkinson's disease psychosis; in clinical development respiratory indications, such as pulmonary arterial hypertension and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and in preclinical development for the treatment of psoriasis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Reviva Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reviva Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.