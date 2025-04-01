Cytosorbents’ (CTSO) Buy Rating Reiterated at D. Boral Capital

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at D. Boral Capital in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cytosorbents has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.67.

Get Cytosorbents alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Cytosorbents

Cytosorbents Stock Performance

Shares of Cytosorbents stock opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.05. The company has a market cap of $54.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. Cytosorbents has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $1.61.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The medical research company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 49.47% and a negative return on equity of 118.54%. The firm had revenue of $9.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 million. On average, research analysts predict that Cytosorbents will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cytosorbents

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 91,560 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 16,701 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 467,058 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 32,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.87% of the company’s stock.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine adsorber for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention, and treatment of perioperative complications, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant; and offers VetResQ, a device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cytosorbents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytosorbents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.