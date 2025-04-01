Cyber Apps World (OTCMKTS:CYAP) Shares Down 32.6% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Cyber Apps World Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAP – Get Free Report) traded down 32.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. 2,019 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 9,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average is $0.20. The company has a market cap of $187,767.50, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of -0.58.

Cyber Apps World Inc develops mobile applications that enable users to save money on products and services from member merchants and suppliers with mobile coupons. The company was formerly known as Clean Enviro Tech Corp. and changed its name to Cyber Apps World Inc in April 2015. Cyber Apps World Inc was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Lugano, Switzerland.

