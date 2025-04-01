Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Shares Acquired by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 4,036.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,593 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,515 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.12% of Curtiss-Wright worth $15,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CW. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 144.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 27.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 160,065 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,612,000 after purchasing an additional 34,706 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 9.5% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 120,266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,530,000 after purchasing an additional 10,385 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 3rd quarter worth about $275,000. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Curtiss-Wright

In other news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 3,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.41, for a total value of $1,018,858.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,887 shares in the company, valued at $13,955,858.67. This represents a 6.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John C. Watts sold 622 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.05, for a total value of $215,865.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,237.60. The trade was a 10.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 116 shares of company stock worth $35,278 and have sold 21,797 shares worth $7,436,255. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Up 0.2 %

CW opened at $317.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $333.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $347.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.15. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12 month low of $246.43 and a 12 month high of $393.40.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The aerospace company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.15. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.98%. As a group, research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $452.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Curtiss-Wright currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.86.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

