Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Purchased by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Cummins were worth $5,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Cummins by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Massachusetts Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on CMI shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Cummins from $310.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $395.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Cummins from $430.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $424.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Cummins from $420.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $383.67.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $313.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $351.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $348.91. The stock has a market cap of $43.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.01. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $261.51 and a one year high of $387.90.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.46. Cummins had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $1.82 dividend. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.84%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

