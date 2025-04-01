CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF) Short Interest Update

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,900 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the February 28th total of 108,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 275.8 days.
CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance
Shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at $110.90 on Tuesday. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $83.04 and a 52-week high of $111.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.01 and a 200-day moving average of $96.28.
CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile
