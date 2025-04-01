CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF) Short Interest Update

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,900 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the February 28th total of 108,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 275.8 days.

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance

Shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at $110.90 on Tuesday. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $83.04 and a 52-week high of $111.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.01 and a 200-day moving average of $96.28.

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market in Germany, Italy, the United States, Switzerland, Austria, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Finland, Spain, Brazil, Denmark, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment.

