Crown Capital Partners (TSE:CRWN) Trading Down 10.1% – Time to Sell?

Crown Capital Partners Inc. (TSE:CRWN – Get Free Report) shares dropped 10.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.24 and last traded at C$1.24. Approximately 2,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 177% from the average daily volume of 830 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.38.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.39. The firm has a market cap of C$6.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.68.
Crown Capital Partners Company Profile
Crown Capital Partners Inc is a Canada-based company, which is engaged in making strategic investments, provides investment management services and co-invests in certain of its managed funds. Its segments include specialty finance, Network services, Distributed power, Real estate, Distribution services, and Corporate and other.
