Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Trading 1.7% Higher – Time to Buy?

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $40.28 and last traded at $40.83. Approximately 857,371 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 3,331,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRDO. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $83.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Credo Technology Group from $45.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on Credo Technology Group from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Credo Technology Group from $38.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.90.

Get Credo Technology Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Price Performance

Insider Activity at Credo Technology Group

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -269.81 and a beta of 2.16.

In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $11,413,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,113,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,743,335.25. The trade was a 11.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total value of $805,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,825,621 shares in the company, valued at $227,716,796.39. The trade was a 0.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,030,665 shares of company stock worth $69,289,092. 16.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Credo Technology Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Credo Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 626.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.