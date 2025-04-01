Cranswick’s (CWK) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Cranswick (LON:CWK – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 400 ($5.17) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Thursday, March 20th.

LON:CWK traded up GBX 12.20 ($0.16) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 4,917.20 ($63.53). 46,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,774. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,948.93 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4,945.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.98, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.66. Cranswick has a twelve month low of GBX 3,995 ($51.61) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,260 ($67.96). The company has a market capitalization of £2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.44.

In related news, insider Jim Brisby sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,011 ($64.74), for a total transaction of £350,770 ($453,191.21). Corporate insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Cranswick is a leading and innovative British supplier of premium, fresh and added value food products, with revenues in excess of £2.0 billion. We produce and supply premium food to UK grocery retailers, the food service sector and other global food producers.

Our core market is the United Kingdom where we provide a range of high quality, predominantly fresh food including Fresh Pork, Poultry, Convenience and Gourmet Products and more recently have further expanded our portfolio by adding high quality pet food.

