Cranswick’s (CWK) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Cranswick (LON:CWK – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 400 ($5.17) price objective on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Thursday, March 20th.
Cranswick Stock Up 0.2 %
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Jim Brisby sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,011 ($64.74), for a total transaction of £350,770 ($453,191.21). Corporate insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.
Cranswick Company Profile
Cranswick is a leading and innovative British supplier of premium, fresh and added value food products, with revenues in excess of £2.0 billion. We produce and supply premium food to UK grocery retailers, the food service sector and other global food producers.
Our core market is the United Kingdom where we provide a range of high quality, predominantly fresh food including Fresh Pork, Poultry, Convenience and Gourmet Products and more recently have further expanded our portfolio by adding high quality pet food.
