Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Stock Price Up 2.7% – What’s Next?

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $40.92 and last traded at $39.89. 119,731 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 810,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.82.

CBRL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 2nd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.13.

The stock has a market capitalization of $918.70 million, a PE ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is presently 62.11%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 685.9% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1,601.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 970 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 22.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the third quarter worth $79,000. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

