Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) Short Interest Update

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,800 shares, a growth of 46.5% from the February 28th total of 103,600 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 94,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Covenant Logistics Group in a research note on Friday, January 24th.
View Our Latest Research Report on Covenant Logistics Group
Covenant Logistics Group Trading Down 0.6 %
Covenant Logistics Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a boost from Covenant Logistics Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Covenant Logistics Group’s dividend payout ratio is 21.71%.
Insider Activity
In other Covenant Logistics Group news, CAO Matisse Long sold 2,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $61,200.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,814.30. This represents a 12.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 36.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Covenant Logistics Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,793,000 after purchasing an additional 21,401 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 3,423.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 44,841 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 125.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 9,766 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.
Covenant Logistics Group Company Profile
Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Covenant Logistics Group
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Berkshire Hathaway Gains Defy Stock Market Slump
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Palantir Stock Builds Momentum on New Partnership
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Tech Sell-Off Makes Microsoft Stock Look Like a Steal
Receive News & Ratings for Covenant Logistics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covenant Logistics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.