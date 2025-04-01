Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) Short Interest Update

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,800 shares, a growth of 46.5% from the February 28th total of 103,600 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 94,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Covenant Logistics Group in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

Get Covenant Logistics Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Covenant Logistics Group

Covenant Logistics Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Covenant Logistics Group Increases Dividend

Shares of CVLG stock opened at $22.08 on Tuesday. Covenant Logistics Group has a 1 year low of $21.52 and a 1 year high of $30.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $586.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a boost from Covenant Logistics Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Covenant Logistics Group’s dividend payout ratio is 21.71%.

Insider Activity

In other Covenant Logistics Group news, CAO Matisse Long sold 2,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $61,200.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,814.30. This represents a 12.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Covenant Logistics Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,793,000 after purchasing an additional 21,401 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 3,423.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 44,841 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 125.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 9,766 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Covenant Logistics Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Covenant Logistics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covenant Logistics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.