Corero Network Security (LON:CNS) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Corero Network Security (LON:CNS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued on Tuesday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 23.50 ($0.30) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 43.47% from the stock’s current price.

Corero Network Security Trading Down 1.9 %

CNS traded down GBX 0.32 ($0.00) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 16.38 ($0.21). 2,780,123 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £105.00 million, a P/E ratio of 130.06 and a beta of 0.46. Corero Network Security has a 12-month low of GBX 8.76 ($0.11) and a 12-month high of GBX 29.30 ($0.38). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 17.81 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 19.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Carl Herberger purchased 106,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.23) per share, for a total transaction of £19,175.40 ($24,774.42). 77.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corero Network Security Company Profile

Corero Network Security plc is a global leader in real-time, high-performance, automatic DDoS cyber defense solutions. Both Service and Hosting providers, alongside digital enterprises across the globe rely on Corero’s award winning cybersecurity technology to eliminate the threat of Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) to their digital environment through automatic attack detection and mitigation, coupled with network visibility, analytics and reporting.

