Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Trading 5.7% Higher – Time to Buy?

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.62 and last traded at $7.65. 3,818,345 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 11,586,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.24.

CORZ has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Compass Point cut their price objective on Core Scientific from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Core Scientific from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.07.

Core Scientific Trading Up 9.6 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 6.83.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $94.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.07 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Core Scientific, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Todd A. Becker sold 134,250 shares of Core Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $1,443,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,687 shares in the company, valued at $2,103,635.25. The trade was a 40.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 129,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total transaction of $1,849,220.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,051,649 shares in the company, valued at $29,215,481.76. This represents a 5.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 748,282 shares of company stock worth $10,978,104. Company insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Core Scientific by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,378,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,270,000 after acquiring an additional 6,819,406 shares during the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Core Scientific by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 18,179,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,423,000 after buying an additional 3,548,396 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Core Scientific by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 10,264,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,212,000 after buying an additional 5,424,901 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Core Scientific by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,986,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,262,000 after buying an additional 26,649 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Core Scientific by 2,937.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,436,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,479,000 after purchasing an additional 7,191,428 shares in the last quarter.

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

