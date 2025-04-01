Cora Gold (LON:CORA) Trading Up 4.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of Cora Gold Limited (LON:CORA – Get Free Report) were up 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 6 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6 ($0.08). Approximately 211,489 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 699,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.75 ($0.07).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.34, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 5.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of £33.95 million, a P/E ratio of -38.84 and a beta of 0.46.

About Cora Gold

Cora Gold is focused on delivering long-term value to shareholders through advancing proven gold deposits in West Africa towards production. Led by a team with a track record in making multi-million-ounce gold discoveries that have been developed into operating mines, the Company has two de-risked project areas within known gold belts in Mali and Senegal.

