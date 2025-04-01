Contrasting NIO (NYSE:NIO) & Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGYY)

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) and Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGYY – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NIO and Mercedes-Benz Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get NIO alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NIO $65.73 billion 0.12 -$2.94 billion ($1.53) -2.49 Mercedes-Benz Group $157.56 billion 0.36 $15.43 billion C$2.76 5.30

Mercedes-Benz Group has higher revenue and earnings than NIO. NIO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mercedes-Benz Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Institutional & Insider Ownership

NIO has a beta of 1.81, suggesting that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mercedes-Benz Group has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

48.5% of NIO shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of NIO shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares NIO and Mercedes-Benz Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NIO -33.41% -113.83% -19.82% Mercedes-Benz Group 6.99% 10.90% 3.84%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for NIO and Mercedes-Benz Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NIO 2 8 1 1 2.08 Mercedes-Benz Group 0 5 0 0 2.00

NIO currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 31.06%. Given NIO’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe NIO is more favorable than Mercedes-Benz Group.

Summary

Mercedes-Benz Group beats NIO on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NIO

(Get Free Report)

NIO Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services. The company was formerly known as NextEV Inc. and changed its name to NIO Inc. in July 2017. NIO Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Mercedes-Benz Group

(Get Free Report)

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Mercedes-Benz Vans, and Mercedes-Benz Mobility segments. The company develops, manufactures, and sells cars and vans under the Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, G-Class brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also provides financing, leasing, car subscription and rental, fleet management, insurance brokerage, and mobility services, as well as digital services for charging and payment. The company was formerly known as Daimler AG and changed its name to Mercedes-Benz Group AG in February 2022. Mercedes-Benz Group AG was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.