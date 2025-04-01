Contrasting Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) & Opus Genetics (NASDAQ:IRD)

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) and Opus Genetics (NASDAQ:IRD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Mersana Therapeutics and Opus Genetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mersana Therapeutics -214.20% -401.37% -38.61% Opus Genetics -324.45% -63.65% -56.94%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Mersana Therapeutics and Opus Genetics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mersana Therapeutics 0 1 3 1 3.00 Opus Genetics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

Mersana Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,062.12%. Opus Genetics has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 714.83%. Given Mersana Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Mersana Therapeutics is more favorable than Opus Genetics.

This table compares Mersana Therapeutics and Opus Genetics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mersana Therapeutics $40.50 million 1.06 -$171.67 million ($0.56) -0.61 Opus Genetics $8.38 million 3.75 -$9.99 million ($1.09) -0.90

Opus Genetics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mersana Therapeutics. Opus Genetics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mersana Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.9% of Mersana Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.0% of Opus Genetics shares are held by institutional investors. 11.8% of Mersana Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Opus Genetics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Mersana Therapeutics has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Opus Genetics has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mersana Therapeutics beats Opus Genetics on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet needs. The company develops XMT-1660, a B7-H4-targeted Dolasynthen ADC candidate; and XMT-2056, an immunosynthen ADC. It has research and development collaborations with Janssen Biotech, Inc., Ares Trading S.A., Merck KGaA, and Asana BioSciences, LLC for the development of ADC product candidates. The company was formerly known as Nanopharma Corp. and changed its name to Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2005. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Opus Genetics

Opus Genetics Inc. is a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of unmet needs of patients with refractive and retinal eye disorders. Opus Genetics Inc., formerly known as Ocuphire Pharma Inc., is based in Farmington Hills, Michigan.

