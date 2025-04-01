Contrasting Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) & PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN)

PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) and Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for PHINIA and Atmus Filtration Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get PHINIA alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PHINIA 0 1 3 1 3.00 Atmus Filtration Technologies 0 1 4 0 2.80

PHINIA currently has a consensus price target of $55.50, suggesting a potential upside of 30.40%. Atmus Filtration Technologies has a consensus price target of $42.80, suggesting a potential upside of 16.42%. Given PHINIA’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe PHINIA is more favorable than Atmus Filtration Technologies.

Volatility and Risk

Dividends

PHINIA has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atmus Filtration Technologies has a beta of 1.83, meaning that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

PHINIA pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Atmus Filtration Technologies pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. PHINIA pays out 61.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Atmus Filtration Technologies pays out 9.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares PHINIA and Atmus Filtration Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PHINIA 2.32% 10.12% 4.45% Atmus Filtration Technologies 11.12% 120.81% 17.99%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.9% of PHINIA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.7% of Atmus Filtration Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of PHINIA shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Atmus Filtration Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PHINIA and Atmus Filtration Technologies”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PHINIA $3.40 billion 0.51 $79.00 million $1.75 24.32 Atmus Filtration Technologies $1.67 billion 1.84 $185.60 million $2.21 16.63

Atmus Filtration Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PHINIA. Atmus Filtration Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PHINIA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Atmus Filtration Technologies beats PHINIA on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PHINIA

(Get Free Report)

PHINIA Inc. engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments. The Fuel Systems segment provides advanced fuel injection systems, including pumps, injectors, fuel rail assemblies, and engine control modules; fuel delivery modules; canisters; sensors; and electronic control modules. The segment also offers complete systems comprising associated software and calibration services, that reduce emissions and improve fuel economy for traditional and hybrid applications. The Aftermarket segment is involved in the sale of starters, alternators, and other new and remanufactured products, as well as maintenance, test equipment, and vehicle diagnostics solutions. It servs original equipment manufacturers of passenger cars, trucks, vans, sport-utility vehicles, medium-duty and heavy-duty trucks, and buses, as well as other off-highway construction, marine, and agricultural and industrial applications. PHINIA Inc. was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

About Atmus Filtration Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users. Its products are used in on-highway commercial vehicles and off-highway agriculture, construction, mining, and power generation vehicles and equipment. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

Receive News & Ratings for PHINIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHINIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.