Comparing Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) and IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF)

IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF – Get Free Report) and Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Airbus shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for IQE and Airbus, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IQE 0 0 0 0 0.00 Airbus 0 3 1 0 2.25

Profitability

This table compares IQE and Airbus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IQE N/A N/A N/A Airbus 6.10% 23.22% 3.40%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares IQE and Airbus”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IQE $143.40 million 0.98 -$36.54 million N/A N/A Airbus $74.92 billion 1.86 $4.10 billion $1.44 30.62

Airbus has higher revenue and earnings than IQE.

Risk and Volatility

IQE has a beta of 2.71, suggesting that its share price is 171% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Airbus has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Airbus beats IQE on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IQE

IQE plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++. The company manufactures and sells compound semiconductor materials for the wireless market which includes radio frequency devices for wireless communications, and photonics market, that includes applications that transmit and sense visible and infrared lights, as well as advanced semiconductor materials related to silicon. It operates in the United States, rest of the Americas, France, Germany, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the People's Republic of China, Japan, Taiwan, and rest of the Asia-Pacific. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Cardiff, the United Kingdom.

About Airbus

Airbus SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft, freighter aircraft, regional turboprop aircraft, and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services. The Airbus Helicopters segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells civil and military helicopters; and provides helicopter-related services. The Airbus Defence and Space segment designs, develops, delivers, and supports military air systems and related services. This segment also offers civil and defence space systems for telecommunications, earth observations, navigation, and science and orbital systems; missile and space launcher systems; and services around data processing from platforms, secure communication, and cyber security. The company was formerly known as Airbus Group SE and changed its name to Airbus SE in April 2017. Airbus SE was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.

