Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) to Issue — Dividend of $0.08

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Monday, March 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 8.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 54.9% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund stock opened at $12.07 on Tuesday. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a one year low of $10.67 and a one year high of $13.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.35.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

