Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Receives $44.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.83.

CGNX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Cognex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Cognex from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Cognex to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Cognex in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

Get Cognex alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CGNX

Insider Buying and Selling at Cognex

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cognex

In related news, EVP Carl Gerst sold 6,803 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total value of $222,662.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,445.18. The trade was a 59.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Cognex by 5.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,784,239 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $72,262,000 after acquiring an additional 87,790 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cognex by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,427,756 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,199,000 after purchasing an additional 42,292 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cognex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $790,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cognex by 19.8% during the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 583,150 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $23,618,000 after buying an additional 96,330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Trading Down 0.6 %

CGNX opened at $29.83 on Tuesday. Cognex has a twelve month low of $29.39 and a twelve month high of $53.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 48.90 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.44.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Cognex had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 11.61%. As a group, analysts predict that Cognex will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognex Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.46%.

Cognex Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.