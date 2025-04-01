Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Shares Down 4.6% – Here’s What Happened

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.66 and last traded at $5.65. 7,269,916 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 11,033,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CDE shares. Cormark upgraded shares of Coeur Mining to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James raised Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $8.75 to $8.25 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Coeur Mining from $8.50 to $8.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Coeur Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Coeur Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.05.

Coeur Mining Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.96 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.39.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Coeur Mining had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $305.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.32 million. Analysts forecast that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Thomas S. Whelan purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $52,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 668,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,362.50. This trade represents a 1.52 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Coeur Mining

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDE. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 31,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 315,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 41,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 28,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 2,811 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Coeur Mining by 139.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

