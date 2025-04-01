CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Acquired by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 548.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth $171,798,000. Fisher Funds Management LTD purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $53,904,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 207.9% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,115,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,350,000 after acquiring an additional 753,182 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 404.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 892,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,053,000 after acquiring an additional 715,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 760.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 700,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,664,000 after acquiring an additional 618,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

NYSE CMS opened at $75.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.31. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $56.61 and a 12-month high of $75.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 13.35%. Research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.5425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CMS Energy news, Director Laura Wright sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total value of $174,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,709,093.60. This represents a 6.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total value of $467,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,815.68. This represents a 23.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,200 shares of company stock worth $789,532. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CMS shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CMS Energy from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on CMS Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on CMS Energy from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.36.

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

