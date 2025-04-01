ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE) Short Interest Update

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 47.5% from the February 28th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ LRGE traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.49. 12,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,157. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.47 million, a PE ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 1.06. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has a 1-year low of $62.90 and a 1-year high of $79.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LRGE. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 226.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000.

About ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF

The ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (LRGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the TIAA ESG USA Large-Cap Growth index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in global large-cap growth stocks with positive environmental, social, and governance (ESG) traits. The fund aims for long-term capital appreciation.

