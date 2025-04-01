Clearbridge Investments LLC Lowers Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,604 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.06% of Trane Technologies worth $49,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1,314.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on TT. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $398.00 price target on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Melius cut Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $398.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $413.69.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $337.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $75.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $356.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $379.99. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $286.32 and a 1-year high of $422.00.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 35.37%. Analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.42%.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.12, for a total value of $113,882.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,346,115.56. The trade was a 1.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mairead Magner sold 198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.61, for a total transaction of $70,806.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,792,331.61. This trade represents a 1.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,588,102. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Articles

