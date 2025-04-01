Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $80.22 Million Holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 240,801 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.55% of CyberArk Software worth $80,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Graney & King LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CYBR. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $380.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $445.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on CyberArk Software from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $375.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.22.

CyberArk Software Price Performance

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $338.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $363.88 and its 200-day moving average is $327.12. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a one year low of $223.41 and a one year high of $421.00. The firm has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -173.33 and a beta of 1.06.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.85). CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 9.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. Equities analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.