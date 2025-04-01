Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $77.49 Million Stock Holdings in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,488,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,842 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 1.53% of Bloom Energy worth $77,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 291.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 120.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on BE. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Bloom Energy from $15.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Bloom Energy from $11.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Satish Chitoori sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $25,591.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,482,479.04. This represents a 0.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 1,639 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $38,385.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,040 shares in the company, valued at $4,005,756.80. This trade represents a 0.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Bloom Energy stock opened at $19.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.92 and a 200-day moving average of $19.90. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -35.07 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Bloom Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $29.83.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

