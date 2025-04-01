Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $68.38 Million Stake in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,824,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,412 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 1.13% of Coty worth $68,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Coty by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 444,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Coty by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Coty by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Coty by 317.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COTY opened at $5.48 on Tuesday. Coty Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $11.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -547.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). Coty had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 0.22%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COTY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Coty from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of Coty in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Coty in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.61.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

